The Knox County middle school 8th grade Lady Panthers have had one heck of a season. This season, the lady panthers were the Dandridge (Tenn.) Tournament champions, Berea Tournament champions, KBC HypeHer Hoops champions, and finished in the final four of this year’s state tournament in Lexington. They finished the season with an overall record of 32-4. Coach Tabitha Frederick said, “To say I’m proud is an understatement! We just ran out of gas in the final four game, but this crew had a hard road to travel to get to that final four. They beat a lot of really good teams in games that went down-to-the-wire and just kept pushing. The grit and determination they showed to make Knox County middle school history is nothing short of amazing.”
“The support these girls have behind them with parents, families and other supporters is unmatched. Shawn and I couldn’t be more thankful to have had the privilege to coach them. This has been a successful season and my heart is sad to see it end. They have earned their success every step of the way. If you didn’t get a chance to watch these girls in action this year, you sure missed out. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.