The Knox County middle school 7th and 8th grade teams played host to in-town rival Barbourville middle school last week, with the teams splitting a pair of victories. The 7th grade Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Panthers 34-29 in a hard-fought battle. However, the 8th grade Lady Panthers took out all their frustrations in the following game, downing the Lady Tigers 49-13.
The 7th grade Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Marleigh Martin with 15 points. She was followed by Maci Hoskins with four, Sadie Hoffman with three, Abby Partin with two, and Lily Jones with one to round out scoring. The Lady Panthers were led by Crawford with 11 points. She was followed by Welch with nine points, Brown with seven points, and Olmstead with two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.