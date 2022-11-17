KCMS Cheer

The Knox County middle school cheer squad continues to develop into one of the best middle school units in the state. They furthered their argument as one of the state’s best teams by taking a regional championship over the weekend, taking first place in the “Middle School Game Day” division.   

Head coach Kayla Carmack prepared her squad to play to its strengths. While the competition was fierce, KCMS was able to pull out the victory. “The thing that I love most about the Game Day division is that it isn’t about how difficult your stunts are or how much tumbling you have,” said Carmack. “It is about execution and how well you engage or work the crowd.”

