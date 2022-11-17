The Knox County middle school cheer squad continues to develop into one of the best middle school units in the state. They furthered their argument as one of the state’s best teams by taking a regional championship over the weekend, taking first place in the “Middle School Game Day” division.
Head coach Kayla Carmack prepared her squad to play to its strengths. While the competition was fierce, KCMS was able to pull out the victory. “The thing that I love most about the Game Day division is that it isn’t about how difficult your stunts are or how much tumbling you have,” said Carmack. “It is about execution and how well you engage or work the crowd.”
Over the last month, I have stressed to the girls that it wasn’t going to come down to who had the best choreography, but instead the delivery of the choreography. My girls showed up Sunday and delivered a superb performance in a very tough division.
We have some of the most talented Game Day squads in the entire state here in the 13th region, and every team who competed on Sunday has nothing to be ashamed of.The competition was fierce. To say I’m proud of our squad would be an understatement. These girls learned what it meant to persevere after an injury on Thursday. Knowing their hardships and watching them come out on top was one of the most rewarding experiences of my coaching career thus far.
