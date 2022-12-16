The Knox County Middle School cheer squad managed to squeeze in one final performance before taking to the state tournament to defend their 2021 KAPOS State Championship. The squad performed during the KCMS talent show on Friday in the KCMS gym, receiving a raucous applause following the routine.
The cheer squad followed the band, and the choir, who each helped get attendees in the Christmas spirit with some Christmas carols.
