Through grueling preparation and countless hours of practice, the Knox Central middle school cheer team came home as the fifth rated middle school team in the nation, claiming the high finish at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.
KCMS head coach Kayla Bright Carmack underlined how hard her team had prepared, and how meaningful it was for them to compete in the competition.
"It was months of off-and-on practicing, due to COVID restrictions," said Carmack. "We had to complete a UCA Virtual Camp, and receive a bid for a qualifier to attend the national competition. We won first place out of seven teams to receive the bid."
"The competition is UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC). This was our first year attending, even though it was virtual. In years past, we've focused solely on KAPOS Region and State competitions, but we look forward to incorporating this competition into our yearly schedule. Although we didn't win, we did place in the top-five. Barring an uncontrollable deduction, we would have only placed .05 points behind third place."
Through all the protocol and procedure, Carmack wanted to inspire one simple message -- "don't give up."
"The goal for this season was simply to not give up," she added. "As a coach, I, myself, questioned 'why continue' a few times this season. I was ready to let COVID win, especially when my family and I were quarantined right before the qualifier. However, I knew that wasn’t the attitude I wanted to demonstrate to my athletes. This season was about persevering during a time when most would have given up. I believe that my athletes truly learned the meaning of hard work and dedication."
With the KCMS cheer squad having so much success, and the KCHS cheer squad having so much success, Carmack feels that the future of Knox County cheerleading is very bright.
"The future of the program is bright," she said. "I look forward to each new year here at the middle school. My motto has always been 'Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.' I make sure that my athletes learn values that will help them in the real world, and although it’s hard at times, I strive to shape each of them into responsible young adults and hold them accountable."
"Practices get tough at times, but I never let an athlete leave without them knowing why I got upset, and that I love them anyways," she added. Our high school program is doing phenomenal. I do not want to take anything away the coaching staff at the high school, they do an amazing job, but I do find pride as a coach in developing a feeder program for them."
"In middle school, we focus on perfecting the basics, learning how to cheer to a crowd, and providing athletes with the experience of competing and learning more elite level skills once the basics have been mastered. I’m thankful for the support and dedication from the parents, and I am very grateful for my assistant coach for this season, Robin Deaton."
