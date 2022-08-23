The season got off to a good start for the Knox County middle school football team. The Panthers traveled to Pineville on Thursday to take on the Mountain Lions. Knox County dismantled Pineville 40-8 in a one-sided contest.
Brayden Sizemore led Knox County with one rushing touchdown, one touchdown reception, and two 2-pt conversions. Landon Daughtery added one touchdown reception. Nathan Dunn returned an interception for a touchdown. Donavan Smith tallied one rushing touchdown and one interception. Noah Partin added one interception. David Bargo tallied one rushing touchdown and two 2-pt conversions. Evan Hubbard added one 2-pt conversion.
Head coach Jason Baker heaped praise on his team following the substantial victory.
“We had a balanced team win versus Pineville,” he said. “Everyone was involved in scoring, and we were able to move the ball with a disciplined attack. Defensively, we played a solid game. Pineville was able to score on the last possession of the game. This is a great group of young men that are enjoyable to coach. This was our first game since our scrimmage against Whitley where we held them to no first downs and scored 16 points in two 8:00 quarters. The team set a goal at the beginning of the year that they wanted to accomplish an undefeated season, so we’re going with it. We’re 1-0. One game at a time”.
