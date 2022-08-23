KCMS

Photo | Erica Bargo

The season got off to a good start for the Knox County middle school football team. The Panthers traveled to Pineville on Thursday to take on the Mountain Lions. Knox County dismantled Pineville 40-8 in a one-sided contest.

Brayden Sizemore led Knox County with one rushing touchdown, one touchdown reception, and two 2-pt conversions. Landon Daughtery added one touchdown reception. Nathan Dunn returned an interception for a touchdown. Donavan Smith tallied one rushing touchdown and one interception. Noah Partin added one interception. David Bargo tallied one rushing touchdown and two 2-pt conversions. Evan Hubbard added one 2-pt conversion.

