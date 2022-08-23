The Knox County middle school 8th grade girls' basketball team claimed the KBC HypeHer Hoops championship over the weekend. The Lady Panthers tallied a 4-0 record in the tournament, defeating Southern Pulaski, Russell County, Southern Lexington, and Meece.
The Lady Panthers currently have an overall record of 20-1 on the season and were also the Madison Southern Tournament champions earlier this year, as well as the Dandridge Summer 2022 Tournament champions in Tennessee.
Knox middle coach Tabitha Fredrick praised her team, as well as their parents, and the community as a whole for the support they have provided to the Lady Panthers.
“This is an amazing group of young ladies,” she said. “They work hard everyday, play as a team, and always give 110% every time they step foot on the court. They play as one unit and always show great sportsmanship. They know my expectations, from little things like cleaning up the bench after a game, to the big things, like always giving your best effort for your team, and no matter how much I expect, they just keep rising to the challenge.
To say I’m proud of them is an understatement,” she added. “We are hoping to make a great showing at the state tournament this year, and I believe we can, if we keep working hard and doing what we are doing. With this team also comes an amazing group of parents and supporters. We couldn’t do it if we didn’t have them holding their kids accountable, getting them to practice, and expecting as much from them as I do. The support they show my husband and I as coaches is unmatched, and I hope they know how much we appreciate that. As our high school says: ‘why not KC?’ We say: ‘why not KCMS?”
