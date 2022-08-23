KCMS LP

The Knox County middle school 8th grade girls' basketball team claimed the KBC HypeHer Hoops championship over the weekend. The Lady Panthers tallied a 4-0 record in the tournament, defeating Southern Pulaski, Russell County, Southern Lexington, and Meece. 

The Lady Panthers currently have an overall record of 20-1 on the season and were also the Madison Southern Tournament champions earlier this year, as well as the Dandridge Summer 2022 Tournament champions in Tennessee.

