Knox Central rising junior Isaac Mills helped lead the Kentucky Future Elite AAU team to a runner-up finish in a tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Pacers Athletic Center. The tournament was played from July 10th through 12th. Mills’ team was composed of players from a multitude of schools, including Lexington Catholic, Henry Clay, Danbar, Frederick Douglas and West Jessamine.
The Kentucky Future Elite finished runner-up in a bracket that began with 24 teams. They met stiff competition, playing against a plethora of players, many of which had already received division I scholarship offers by their sophomore year. Mills and company were all players who had just completed their sophomore year.
Mills was the Panthers’ fourth leading scorer last season, averaging 11.5 points-per-game, while leading the team in rebounding with 218 boards on the season, good for seven-per-outing. Mills began his sophomore campaign strong, posting a double-double in his first game, with 21 points and 10 rebounds. He nearly duplicated the effort in the second game, posting a 13-11 performance. He was also the 27th ranked player in the state by field goal percentage, shooting just under 63% from the floor for the season.
Throughout the season, Mills showed qualities of leadership while being an underclassman. Heading into his junior campaign, the young Panthers will look to both Mills, and Jevonte Turner, to lead the team on the court after graduating five of their top eight scorers last season. The Panthers repeated as regional champions last season, posting a 25-8 mark, bringing them to 55-13 over the past two years.
The experience earned by playing against, and defeating, some of the best competition in the state will help Mills ease into a more primary role for Knox Central for the next couple of seasons.
Mills’ father, David, says that he couldn’t be more proud of his son and that it was an honor for his son to be selected to the team.. “I could go on and on all day about how proud I am of him,” he said. “It was an honor for him to be selected to the team. The team is from Central Kentucky and is made up of guys that Isaac normally wouldn’t be playing with. For him to be selected meant a lot to us as a family.”
“He was playing against some wonderful competition,” David added. “There were a lot of kids up there that have already received big-time division one offers from schools like Indiana and others. For him to compete, and compete well, against competition like that is going to do wonders for him moving forward. He started the first game, which made me extremely proud. It took him a little while to adjust to the offense, because these guys don’t normally play together. However, they meshed well and played very well as a team.”
With Mills having two years remaining in high school, David feels like he will step into a leadership role for the Panthers in the coming seasons. “I think things like this will help Isaac step into more of a leadership role for Knox Central for the next couple of years,” said David. “I think that will be a little bit of an adjustment for him, but I expect him to do a wonderful job. Most of the guys that are on the team have been playing together for a long time and know each other well. I’m excited to see what he does in his final two seasons. I can’t even begin to express how proud I am of him.”
