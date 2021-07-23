There was a high turnout for Union College coach Kevin Burton's basketball camp this week. Burton hosted the camp at Barbourville Independent school with the help of some of his players. In three days of camp, there were around 50 participants on each day. Campers were instructed on individual skill development, as well as team-oriented skills.
Burton was pleased with the turnout, and drew attention to how many of the campers were from local areas. With more than two decades in coaching, Burton highlighted how much fun he had putting on this particular camp.
"We had nearly 50 kids participating in our three day camp," he said. 'Kids came from Evarts, Harlan, Pineville, Williamsburg, Corbin, London, and of course, Barbourville and Knox County."
“I want to say thank you to Dennis Messer and Coach Cody Messer for allowing us to use their facilities," Burton added. "We had tons of fun teaching about basketball, developing improving skill training, and playing fun games. This was one of the most enjoyable camps I’ve ran in my 26 years of doing camps. The kids were great. “
Barbourville coach Cody Messer echoed many of Burton's sentiments, noting the importance of developing players from a young age.
"It was an awesome camp," said Messer. "Coach Burton has been coaching for a very long time at a high level, and you can tell he knows his stuff and cares about these kids. It's wonderful to see so many local kids be so interested in basketball. I can't stress enough how important it is to get them interested early, get them developed, and help them stick with it."
"I think it's wonderful that Union does this," added Messer. "These younger kids see the local college take interest in their futures, and it inspires them to do their absolute best. There were a lot of great young athletes at the camp, and I'd just about bet we see a few of them in Union orange in the future. I can't say enough about coach Burton and the job he does. Any time you can learn from someone that's been in coaching as long as he has, it's a great opportunity; not just for the players, but even for me as a coach. We look forward to continuing to work with coach Burton and Union in the future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.