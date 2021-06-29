It's been a good summer so far for Knox County All-Stars in both baseball and softball. The Knox All-Stars 12U softball team steamrolled the Leslie All-Stars 23-8 on Monday at South Laurel high school.
An offensive flurry ensued in the first inning, with the both teams combining for 13 runs. Knox held a slim 7-6 advantage after the first stanza, but began to pour it on in the second inning, driving in 11 runs, giving them an 18-7 lead after two. Leslie added one more run as Knox added five more in their final half inning to secure a 23-8 victory.
Knox coach Jason Mills was pleased with his team's performance in all areas of the game.
"I thought we played a really complete game," he said. "We hit the ball really well. You can't ask for much better than 23 runs. We took quite a few walks, but we did a good job of driving in runs with runners in scoring position. We didn't leave many on base."
"Our defense did a great job too," he added. "I thought our pitching was great all game, and our fielders did a great job behind our pitching. It was a really complete performance from the girls, and we're going to need to keep that up, because the competition is only going to get harder. I like our what we've got, and I know we're capable of winning more games in the playoffs."
The Knox All-Stars softball team will square off against the Tri-State All-Stars softball team on Tuesday at 8 PM at South Laurel high school.
