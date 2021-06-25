It's that time of year. The little league All-Stars from Area 3 kicked off their All-Star Tournament in Barbourville on Friday evening. The home standing Panthers wasted no time in making a statement, blanking Middlesboro 13-0 in four innings.
The Panthers got things going on the sticks right away, driving in three runs in the opening stanza. Things really got cooking in the second inning, with Knox driving in eight runs, separating from Middlesboro. With the finish line in sight, Knox poured on three more runs in the fourth to solidify their 13-0 victory.
Following the victory, Knox All-Stars coach Tim Melton praised his team's fundamental performance, drawing attention to his payers' work ethic and determination.
"We've put a lot of work in," he said. "We're trying to play the game of baseball the way is supposed to be played. I think we did a good job in all phases of the game. The kids enjoy it. They enjoy the game, and that's necessary at this point in the season."
"I think if we had one thing we could clean up, it would be our pitching efficiency," he added. "We have to be as efficient as possible. We can't go as deep into pitching counts because of Little League rules, so we need to be efficient."
Heading into the next game, Melton expects his team to be ready to go.
"I think our guys will be ready," he said. "That's the game of baseball, you can never take a second of it for granted, and these guys know that. They'll be fired up and ready to go for the next one."
Middlesboro coach Chris Harris says that his team has to identify their mistakes specifically, and get them corrected as they face elimination from the tournament.
"We've discussed identifying their mistakes, and correcting them," he said. "We're going to go back to work tomorrow and iron some stuff out. We've had some kids on vacation that will be back with us as well. We're just going to take this as a learning experience and move forward, and give it our all in the next one."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.