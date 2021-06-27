The Knox County Little League 11-12 All-Stars cruised past the Pineville-Bell Little League All-Stars on Saturday afternoon 10-0 in four innings, completing their second straight win by run-rule.
Knox pitcher Trevor Smith threw all four innings, giving up zero runs, and was one batter shy of a perfect game. Although he didn't record the perfect game, he did pitch a no-hitter, which is an incredible feat at any level of competition.
"I was pretty nervous," he said. "There were a lot of fans out there. I got in a rhythm and started pitching pretty good. We have a really good team. Everyone is very nice, and we are all like family. I think that we will make a good run in the playoffs."
Knox coach Tim Melton had touched on his team needing to perform efficiently in pitching, due to pitching count limitations imposed in the Little League rule book. After a no-hitter from his starting pitcher, Melton was pleased with his team's pitching.
"Trevor threw a heck of a baseball game," he said. "He was in command the whole game. He didn't let up at all. Just as I had said yesterday, we needed to be efficient pitching the ball. He came out and pitched three-pitch strikeouts consistently. We're hitting the ball well, and pitching well to compliment that. You have to like seeing that from your guys at this point in the year."
Also as the Bell County baseball coach, Pineville-Bell coach Clay Carroll highlighted the importance of having a "feeder" program, helping to develop players from a young age as they progress throughout their school years.
"I think that with the way baseball is in the entire area, it's important to keep kids interested in the game," he said. "As it goes on, baseball gets very difficult. It seems like most sports are year-round these days, so it's very important to keep these guys focused on this game, and develop them as they get older, so that they will be ready for the next level of competition. Games like this one are exactly what that's for -- development."
"We probably could have played better than what we did in this one," he added. "I had to save my best two pitchers for our next game, being that it's an elimination game. We have a couple of guys on vacation that will be back with us for the next one, and we're hoping that it makes an impact."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.