The Knox County All-Stars continue to roll following a dominating performance against the Pulaski County All-Stars. Led from the mound by Trevor Smith and Jathan Collins, the Knox All-Stars limited the Pulaski All-Stars to just three runs, while pouring their own runs in, one after another, claiming a 17-2 victory in just three innings.
Knox All-Star coach Tim Melton continued to praise his team's effort in all phases of the game.
"That was just another complete performance from the guys," he said. "Like I had discussed before, I wanted our pitching to be as efficient as we can, and I feel like we've done that. Our fielders did a wonderful job behind our pitching as well. On the sticks, once we got that first one, we were just able to pour it on from there. When you hit that ball like that all day, you're going to see positive results."
Melton underlined his team's chemistry and love for the game of baseball, highlighting the way his guys even stay after a long grueling practice.
"These guys just love to play, and they love to play with each other," he said. "You can see it on almost every play. Someone will strike someone out, and our fielders will run in a glove tap them. Someone strikes out, our guys are always there saying, 'don't hang your head, shake it off.' These guys even stay after practice sometimes. They have a game that they play in the outfield, and you can see how much they enjoy the game, and how much they enjoy it together."
Heading forward into the tournament, Melton hopes that his team can maintain course.
"We're just going to try to come out and be as efficient in all areas as we can," he said. "We have worked hard all year, and it's paid off for us so far. I really think our guys are very focused and they will be ready to do whatever it takes to get that next win and keep playing the game they love to play."
