It was a good run. The Knox All-Stars tore through competition, all the way until the district tournament. After dismantling the Pulaski All-Stars, Knox ran into their first bit of trouble with Hazard-Perry, falling 7-3 for their first loss.
Knox took a 3-2 lead into the top of the sixth inning before Hazard-Perry drove in five runs, allowing them to secure the victory.
The following day, following a three-hour rain delay, Knox looked to shake off the rust against North Laurel, and save their chances at a district crown. However, North Laurel had other plans, downing Knox 6-1, effectively eliminating them, and ending the season. Hazard-Perry went on to defeat North Laurel 6-2 to claim the championship.
