Smith

Knox All-Star pitcher Trevor Smith pitched a no-hitter against Pineville-Bell in the Area 3 tournament. Knox defeated Pineville-Bell 10-0 in four innings. 

Photo | John Dunn

It was a good run. The Knox All-Stars tore through competition, all the way until the district tournament. After dismantling the Pulaski All-Stars, Knox ran into their first bit of trouble with Hazard-Perry, falling 7-3 for their first loss. 

Knox took a 3-2 lead into the top of the sixth inning before Hazard-Perry drove in five runs, allowing them to secure the victory. 

The following day, following a three-hour rain delay, Knox looked to shake off the rust against North Laurel, and save their chances at a district crown. However, North Laurel had other plans, downing Knox 6-1, effectively eliminating them, and ending the season. Hazard-Perry went on to defeat North Laurel 6-2 to claim the championship. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you