In the opening round of the 13th Region tournament on Wednesday night, the Knox Central Panthers started slow against the Jackson County Generals, with the game being separated by a lone basket at the half. The Panthers applied what they learned from Wednesday's match to in the second round showdown with South Laurel on Saturday.
Both defensively, and offensively, the Panthers played a much better all-around game on Saturday. Knox Central opened the game by outscoring the Cardinals 14-5 in the opening stanza. Nearly mirroring their first half performance, they outscored South Laurel 16-6 in the second quarter to take a sizable 30-11 lead into the locker room at the half.
As play resumed in the third quarter, Knox Central continued to roll like a river, extending its lead to 24 points by the 7:11 mark of the period, 48-24. The Panthers lead swelled beyond 25 points midway through the final frame, 59-32, and it became evident that the three-time defending regional champions would get a shot at chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive regional title.
Knox Central's lead continued to grow, exceeding 30 points with just over two and a half minutes remaining in the contest. Each team elected to utilize their reserves late in the game, leaving Knox Central to claim a 68-38 victory and a berth in the regional championship game.
The Panthers will now play for their fourth consecutive regional title, a feat not accomplished since the Clay County Tigers won seven in a row from 1984-1990.
Knox Central was led by JeVonte Turner with a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He was followed by Gavin Chadwell with 20 points, Isaac Mills with 12 points, Blake Ledford with six points, Abe Brock and K.T. Turner added four points each, and Landen Mills and Dalton Pilrski added two points apiece to round out scoring for the Panthers.
