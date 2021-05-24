12 years -- it had been 12 long years since coach/officer Hunter Luttrell had wrestled at a competitive level. Participating a national tournament in Florida over the weekend, Luttrell shook off the rust and took to the mat, having "the most enjoyable sports experience of his life."
When not helping the citizens of Barbourville as a police officer, Luttrell gives back to the community as a wrestling coach, serving both Barbourville and Knox Central. As the head coach of Knox Central, Luttrell has overseen the rise of the program, coaching multiple top-10 state ranked wrestlers. He wanted to help further his coaching ability, so he traveled to Florida to participate in the tournament, blending some new-school techniques and tricks with his "old-school" way of coaching.
"One of the main reasons I even went to participate in the tournament was to bring back some new-age wrestling knowledge that my team could apply and benefit from," he said. "I definitely learned some stuff that I am going to be teaching both teams. I went up against two world champions and three national champions, it definitely wasn't easy, but I definitely held my own with them. A lot of the guys down there thought it was pretty cool that I was just some high school wrestling coach. Most of them were about 10 years or more younger than me, fresh out of college, and in great shape. We were in the Masters Division. I kept telling myself that I wasn't going to let them throw me -- I'm too old to be getting suplexed," he said with a laugh.
Although it had been quite some time since Luttrell had been on the mat, he had an impressive showing, finishing fifth in the Greco-Roman style event, and seventh in the freestyle event.
"All-in-all, I'm pretty happy with the way I finished," he said. "For not having competed in 12+ years, I thought I did pretty well, especially considering the competition I was up against. Most of those guys said that wrestling me was the most fun they had in the entire event. One thing is for sure: even dating back to my hay-day, this was probably the most fun I've ever had competing. It was just incredible to be around that much talent, to learn so much, and to have the amount of success that I had. I surprised myself a little bit. I plan on doing it again next year. I'm already looking into the events and things, and getting ready to start training."
