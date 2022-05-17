The Knox Central Panthers baseball team advanced to the 51st district championship game after defeating Lynn Camp 21-6 on Monday at Knox Central in the first game of the afternoon. The Panthers came out swinging for the fences, getting an early lead on the Wildcats, driving in eight runs in the first inning. From there, Knox Central outscored Lynn Camp 13-6 in three innings to secure victory, and a spot in the 51st district championship, where they will host Barbourville on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:00 PM. The two teams met earlier in the season on April 27, with Knox Central taking an 8-3 victory at home.
FAST START:
Braden Hembree connected on a line drive in the first inning. An error by the left fielder allowed Hembree to reach base, and allowed Bryce Imel to score the first run of the day for the Panthers. From there, the rout was on. Knox Central poured on seven more runs in the inning before Lynn Camp took to the sticks. After three quick outs, the Panthers added another three runs in the second inning, while holding the Wildcats scoreless.
It wasn’t until the third and final inning that Lynn Camp scored its first run. With the game all but over, Knox Central added another 10 runs in the final inning, creating a wide enough margin in score to implement the run-rule; a 15-run lead in the first three innings.
Waylon Frazier got the nod on the bump for Knox Central, pitching two and one thirds innings, allowing three hits and four runs, with two walks and three strikeouts. Nick Sanders got the start from the mound for the Wildcats, pitching two and one thirds innings, allowing 11 hits and 21 runs, with four walks and two strikeouts.
Casey Bright led the Panthers on the sticks with two hits and three RBI, including a home run. Austin Bargo, Hembree, and Isaac Mills all managed multiple hits for Knox Central. Ethan Curry led Lynn Camp on the sticks with one hit and one RBI.
CONTINUING THE STREAK:
Knox Central will be seeking its seventh consecutive district title, as they play host to the Barbourville Tigers on Tuesday. The 2020 baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol. It is the only season since 2015 in which the Panthers have not played for a district championship. The Tigers were the last team, other than Knox Central, to win the district championship, defeating Knox Central 1-0 in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.