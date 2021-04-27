After having their four game winning streak broken against Whitley County on April 23, the Knox Central Panthers worked their way back into the win column emphatically against the Barbourville Tigers on Tuesday, 25-0 in four innings.
It was a career night for Knox Central Panther Brayden Hembree hit his first home run, driving in four RBI. Larken Abner drove in five runs on two hits. They were followed by Cayden Collins who connected on one hit, driving in three RBI, Brady Worley and Bryce Imel drove in two runs each. Casey Bright, Jacob Osborne, Abram Brock, Logan Mahan, and Colton Price drove in one run apiece.
Worley pitched three innings, allowing only one hit, while striking out seven batters and walking two. Larken Abner was brought in to close, pitching the final innings, striking out two batters and forcing a fly-out to close the game.
Jordan Collins was the only Barbourville batter to record a hit. Jacob Lundy and B. Chafin were both walked. Collins toed the rubber for the Tigers for two innings, allowing two hits and 12 runs, with six walks and three strikeouts. Jacob Lundy pitched one and two thirds innings, allowing six hits and 13 runs, with three walks and a strikeout.
Knox Central coach Mike Bright was pleased with his team's overall performance.
"I felt like our kids pitched really well," said Bright. "Brady gave up one hit to the first batter on a fastball; I believe that was the only hit of the game. Larken came in and was able to get the final three outs for us. Offensively, we struck the ball well throughout the line-up. Brayden Hembree hit his first career home run. I'm proud of these guys."
