It was a hot and humid Memorial Day in Barbourville as the 51st district tournament for both softball and baseball were held at Union College. The landscape looked a little different this year, with the tournament being played in its entirety in one afternoon. The Knox Central Panthers claimed their sixth consecutive championship after defeating the Barbourville Tigers 11-1 in five innings, and the Lynn Camp Wildcats, 11-1 in five innings as well.
Against the Tigers, the Panthers took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. Barbourville added one run in the top of the fourth, however, Knox Central countered with five runs in the bottom of the inning. The Panthers added three more runs in the fifth inning to secure the 10-run lead necessary to end the game.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Mike Bright praised his team for overcoming their slow offensive start, highlighting their pitching and defense.
"I thought we got off to a sluggish start offensively," he said. "Defensively, we made plays early and did what we had to do.."
Prior to the tournament finals, Bright was optimistic about his pitching, and liked their chances in the championship game.
"We were able to use Casey the whole game, so, we've got plenty of pitching left," he said. "We've got Brady still, and may even use Lorenzo a little bit if we need to. I like where we are at. As long as we can hit the ball, we're right where we want to be."
Knox Central's confidence from the semi-final win spilled over into the following game, allowing the Panthers to jump out to a quick start over Lynn Camp. A quick five-run first inning gave Knox Central a little bit of cushion throughout the game. Each team added one run in the second inning, leaving the Panthers with a five-run advantage. The Panthers added three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning while holding the Wildcats scoreless, allowing them to secure the 10 runs necessary to end the game and claim the district title.
Following the game, Bright expressed the pride he had in his team, highlighting how important it was to send his seniors out with a win.
"This is what its about," he said. "I am tickled to death for my seniors. They didn't get to play last year. We had Brady on the mound for us, and he was shoving it. I don't have his numbers off the top of my head, but he dominated. Larken had some big swings, we used Lorenzo, so all of our seniors got involved and played big."
With the entire tournament being played in one day, Bright praised his team's resilience in winning back-to-back games within hours.
"I think we played really well all day," he said. "Our guys really showed up today. We've went all year trying to get better. We had some guys that didn't have a lot of experience. Now we've won the district and are heading to the region, we're finally starting to put some games together."
"I like where we are at heading into the region," he added. "With Brady throwing the way he is, we didn't even have to throw Lorenzo today, so we really feel like we can pitch with anybody."
For Barbourville against the Panthers, Jordan Collins got the start on the mound, pitching three and a third innings, allowing four hits and five runs, with five walks and eight strikeouts. Jacob Lundy was called up from the bullpen, pitching one inning, allowing one hit and six runs, with eight walks and one strikeout. Lundy also tallied the Tigers' only hit of the game.
Casey Bright toed the rubber for the Panthers against the Tigers, pitching all five innings, allowing one hit and one run, while walking three and striking out eight.
Brayden Hembree led Knox Central on the sticks against Barbourville with three hits and one RBI. He was followed by Bryce Imel and Abe Brock, who tallied one hit apiece, with Imel driving in one run, and Brock driving in two. Jacob Osborne added one RBI.
For the Wildcats against the Panthers, Chance Wyatt got the start from the mound, pitching three and two thirds innings, allowing seven hits and 11 runs, with six walks and four strikeouts. Gavin Allen connected on Lynn Camp's only hit, driving in their only run.
Brady Worley got the start on the mound for the Panthers in the championship game, pitching all five innings, allowing one hit and one run, with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Bryce Imel led Knox Central on the sticks with two hits and two RBI. He was followed by Worley with two hits. Brayden Hembree, Cayden Collins, and Jacob Osborne added one hit apiece, with Collins driving in one run. Larken Abner added one RBI.
