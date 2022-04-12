The Knox Central Panthers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 8-1 loss to the Chantilly Chargers (VA) on Thursday. Chantilly scored on a single by Will Cavanagh and a double by Scott Hodinko in the second inning.
The Panthers struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing The Chargers, giving up eight runs.
In the second inning, Chantilly got their offense started when Cavanagh singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. The Chargers scored four runs in the fourth inning. Hodinko and Ryan Garcia all drove in runs in the frame.
Isaish Bumgardner led the Chantilly to victory on the mound. The lefty went two innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out two. Nick DeSantis, Hodinko, and Nick Martin all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.
Cayden Collins took the loss for Knox Central. The righthander lasted two innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out one. The Panthers scattered six hits in the game. Isaac Mills and Cameron Vaughn all had multiple hits for Knox Central. Vaughn and Mills each collected two hits to lead the Panthers.
Cavanagh led the Chargers with two hits in four at bats. Knox Central watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 12-3 loss to North Laurel on Monday. The Jaguars scored on a single by Chase Keen, a home run by Caden Harris, a fielder's choice by Kyler Elza, and an error in the first inning.
The Knox Central Panthers struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing North Laurel, giving up 12 runs. The Jaguars got things moving in the first inning, when Keen singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Corey Broughton earned the win for North Laurel. The pitcher went six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking zero. E.J. Allen threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Grant Miller took the loss for Knox Central. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing 13 hits and ten runs while striking out one and walking one.
The Panthers totaled ten hits. Austin Bargo and Bryce Imel all had multiple hits for Knox Central. Bargo led Knox Central Panthers with three hits in four at bats. Knox Central tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Bargo led the way with two.
The Jaguars tallied 16 hits in the game. Eli Sizemore, Keen, Gavin Hurst, Harris, and Allen all managed multiple hits for North Laurel. Sizemore went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead The Jaguars in hits.
