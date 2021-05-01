Three days after a monumental 25-0 win over Barbourville, the Knox Central Panthers are now on a winning streak of two games following a 5-4 victory over the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets at home on Friday afternoon.
The Panthers took an early 2-0 lead and maintained it through most of the game. The Yellow Jackets fought back, adding four runs in the final few innings, however, Knox Central had just enough to secure a one-run victory at home.
Lorenzo Smith got the start from the hill for the Panthers, pitching 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits and four runs with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Jacob Osborne was brought in to close, and pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out two.
The Panthers tallied seven hits during the game, led by Osborne with two hits and one RBI, the game-winning RBI. Isaac Mills added one hit and one RBI, Bryce Imel added one hit, Brady Worley added one hit with two RBI, and Brayden Hembree added one hit.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Mike Bright highlighted Smith's performance on the mound, underlining his team's fielding behind the pitching. He also drew attention to Osborne's success throughout the game on both sides.
"I couldn’t be any happier for Lorenzo," he said. "The kid threw a gem. I believe he had 11 strikeouts, and did everything he needed to give us a chance to win. Our defense was great for six innings, then we lost focus, and let them back in the game. Jacob Osborne was the man for us in this game as well. He came in to finish the game and was really good, then gets the walk off hit to score Lorenzo. We will take a win any way we can get it, but we have to clean up the mistakes. This is still good win for our guys."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.