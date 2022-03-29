After falling to Middlesboro and South Laurel in back-to-back games, by a combined total of two runs, the Knox Central Panthers baseball team found its way back into the win column on Monday night, blasting the Jackson County Generals 12-6 on the road.
Against South Laurel, Knox Central's effort to come back from down seven runs in the seventh inning came up just short, as they fell 8-7 to the Cardinals on March 22. The Panthers scored six runs in the failed comeback on a single by Casey Bright, a walk by Braden Hembree, a single by Isaac Mills, a single by Cayden Collins, and a single by Austin Bargo, coming up just short of making a comeback.
After the Cardinals scored six runs in the top of the seventh, Knox Central answered with six of their own. South Laurel scored when Harrison Byrd singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run, Landry Collett singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Waylon Frazier induced Maison Lewis to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, Frazier induced Tanner Dezarn to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, and an error scored two runs for Cardinals.
The Panthers then answered when Bright singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, Hembree drew a walk, scoring one run, Mills singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, Collins singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Bargo singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
Byrd toed the rubber for South Laurel, leading them to victory. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 15. Ashton Garland threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Garland recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Cardinals.
Bargo took the loss for Knox Central. pitching three innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out two and walking zero. Bright started the game for the Panthers, pitching three innings, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out three.
Bryce Imel led Knox Central on the sticks with three hits in three at bats. The Cardinals racked up nine hits on the day. Collett and Garland each managed multiple hits for South Laurel. The Cardinals stole nine bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Combs led the way with four.
In bounce-back fashion against Jackson County on Monday, an early lead helped the Panthers defeat the Generals 12-6 on Monday. Knox Central scored on a fielder's choice by Isaac Mills in the first inning, a wild pitch during Cayden Collins's at bat in the first inning, a single by Bryce Imel in the second inning, a single by Braden Hembree in the second inning, a single by Mills in the second inning, and a stolen base by Hembree in the second inning.
The Panthers torched Jackson County on the sticks, collecting nine hits in the game, driving in 12 runs.
Knox Central took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. In the second, Imel singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run, Hembree singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs, Mills singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, and Knox Central Panthers scored one run on a stolen base.
The Generals scored three runs in the third inning. The Jackson County offense was led by Truett and Clemons, both driving in runs in the inning.
Mills took the win for Knox Central, surrendering three runs on two hits over two innings, striking out two and walking zero. Austin Bargo and Waylon Frazier entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Carter Cunigan took the loss for Jackson County. The pitcher went three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out three.
The Panthers racked up nine hits on the day. Eli Blevins and Hembree each had multiple hits for Knox Central. Hembree and Blevins each collected two hits to lead the Panthers. Knox Central also tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Mills led the way with three.
