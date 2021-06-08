The Knox Central baseball team wrapped up their season on Monday after falling to the Whitley County Colonels 8-5 in the 13th Region semi-final game. The Panthers finish the season with a 16-12 record. They also claimed their sixth straight district championship this season.
Casey Bright got the start from the mound for the Panthers in their final game of the season, pitching five and one thirds innings, allowing six hits and eight runs, with two walks and two strikes. Jacob Osborne was brought in against the final batter, striking him out.
The Panthers drove in five runs on five hits, led by Brady Worley with one hit and two RBI. He was followed by Abe Brock and Cayden Collins with one hit and one RBI each. Jacob Osborne and Bryce Imel added one hit each.
Knox Central coach Mike Bright was complimentary of his team's progress throughout the season.
"I'm proud of my guys," he said. "We started the season with two guys that had varsity experience. We saw guys improve throughout the season. We were able to make a run to the region and had a chance to win. I couldn't have asked for more from our pitching during districts and region. We will be getting back to work very soon."
