The bats have been hot for the Knox Central baseball team. In a two-game series with the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets on May 21 and May 24, the Panthers drove in a combined 32 runs, tallying 23 runs in the first game, in Middlesboro. Knox Central only allowed 14 runs defensively between the two games to emphatically secure back-to-back victories over Middlesboro.
In the first game, the Panthers featured four different pitchers, beginning with Brady Worley, who pitched four innings, allowing five hits and one run, with nine strikeouts. Brayden Hembree pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and four runs, with four walks and four strikeouts. Jacob Osborne pitched an inning, allowing five hits and four runs, with one walk and two strikeouts. Larken Abner pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing no hits and three runs, with three walks and one strikeout.
Abner led the Panthers on the sticks, connecting on a home run. He had two hits with four RBI. Casey Bright also added two hits with four RBI. Cayden Collins was the third batter to connect on two hits, while driving in four runs. They were followed by Worley with two hits and three RBI, Brayden Hembree with two hits and two RBI, Abe Brock with one hit and two RBI, and Bryce Imel with one hit.
In the second game against the Yellow Jackets, Casey Bright got the start from the mound, pitching six innings, allowing two hits and no runs, with two walks and eight strikeouts. Brayden Hembree pitched one inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs, with two walks and one strikeout.
Larken Abner again led Knox Central on the sticks, connecting on another home run. He had two hits and two RBI. He was followed by Brady Worley, who connected on three hits. Hembree connected on one hit, and drove in three runs. Bryce Imel, Abe Brock, and Bright added one hit each, with Imel driving in one run. Jacob Osborne was credited with one RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.