With a week in-between games, due to a COVID cancelation, the Knox Central Panthers baseball team got some much needed rest prior to a home meeting with the Harlan Green Dragons on Friday. The R&R did wonders for the team as they routed Harlan 13-3.
The Green Dragons made a game out of it early on, but the Panthers' hot bats were too much for Harlan to contain.
Knox Central was led in hitting by Isaac Mills with two hits and five RBI. He was followed by Casey Bright with two hits and two RBI, and Larken Abner, who connected on a homerun. Abner collected two hits and two RBI for the game, Jacob Osborne added three hits, and Brayden Hembree added one. Bryce Imel drove in one run on one hit.
Casey Bright toed the rubber for the Panthers, pitching all five innings, allowing six hits and three runs with two walks and seven strikeouts.
