The Knox Central Panthers saw their four game winning streak snapped on Friday as the Whitley County Colonels came to town, downing the home standing Panthers 12-1 in five innings.
Knox Central managed only three hits in the game, led by Bryce Imel with two hits. Larken Abner added one hit. Casey Bright was the only runner to cross home plate throughout the game.
The Panthers featured two pitchers throughout the contest. Lorenzo Smith got the start, pitching two innings, allowing five hits with nine runs, and four walks with one strikeout. Jacob Osborne got the call from the bullpen in the third inning, pitching the final three innings of the game, allowing two hits and three runs with one walk and three strikeouts.
Knox Central will be back on the diamond on Tuesday against the Barbourville Tigers on the road.
