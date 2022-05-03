Saturday was a good day on the diamond for the Knox Central Panthers baseball team. Hosting a double-header against Jackson County and Lincoln County respectively, the Panthers finished the day with a pair of wins, sweeping the double-header. However, the Panthers fell to North Laurel on the road on Monday, 0-4.
SURVIVAL:
Knox Central weathered a push by Jackson County in the second inning where the Panthers coughed up four runs, but the Panthers emerged victorious. The General's big inning was driven by a single by Kaleb Gentry, by Canaan Browning, and a double by Carter Cunigan.
There was plenty of action on the basepaths as the Panthers collected six hits and Jackson County had nine.
The Generals took an early lead in the second inning when an error scored one run for Jackson County.
Knox Central took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third, Isaac Mills doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. The Panthers tallied three runs in the second inning. Knox Central scored its runs on a walk by Bryce Imel.
Cayden Collins got the win for the Panthers, allowing six runs on six hits over three innings, striking out three and walking one. Austin Bargo threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen. Bargo recorded the last 12 outs to earn the save for Knox Central.
Braden Gilbert took the loss for the Generals. The righty went one and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on three hits and striking out two.
Imel led the Panthers with two hits in three at bats, and also led the team with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with five stolen bases.
Jackson County saw the ball well, racking up nine hits in the game. Elijah Jones and Gentry both managed multiple hits for the Generals.
DOUBLE W’s
With one win of a double-header already under their belts, the Panthers set their sights on the Lincoln County Patriots in the second game of the afternoon, taking another hard-fought game, 3-2.
The Panthers stole the lead late and defeated Lincoln County 3-2 on Saturday. The game was tied at two with Knox Central batting in the bottom of the sixth when Isaac Mills tripled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
The pitching was strong on both sides. The Panthers pitchers struck out seven, while Bryce Phillips sat down four.
Knox Central opened up scoring in the first inning, when Mills singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. In the top of the fifth inning, the Pats tied things up at two. Trace Bowman was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
Austin Bargo was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He lasted two innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero.
Phillips took the loss for Lincoln County, lasting six innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four. Mills started the game for Knox Central, lasting five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five.
Mills went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Panthers in hits. Knox Central didn't commit a single error in the field. Casey Bright had the most chances in the field with ten.
The Pats scattered five hits in the game. Braxton Cooper and Landon Mcqueen each had multiple hits for Lincoln County. The Pats were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Bowman had the most chances in the field with seven.
