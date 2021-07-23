It's no secret that the Knox Central Panthers have been the most successful team in the 13th region for the past few years. With three straight regional championships, the Panthers have been dominant. It all starts at the bottom, with the youth of Knox County.
According to Knox Central coach Tony Patterson, it's extremely vital to get an early start on player development, stating that his team has reaped the benefits of early development for the last few years.
"As early as you can start them in basketball, the better," said Patterson. "It starts in your elementary programs and moves into your middle school program, and eventually works its way up to the high school level. We've reaped the rewards of that the last few years, having some incredible talent at the high school level. We're just trying to keep that going. These little ones are the future of our school and our county. We just want to try to teach them a winning championship culture. We had a great turnout the last few days," he added. "I'm very proud of all these little ones."
Assisting Patterson with the camp were members of the basketball team. He highlighted the cohesive nature of his team, and their willingness to give back to the youth of Knox County.
"These guys just love to be around each other," he said. "I think that's one of the main reasons we have been able to have so much success the last few years. They love each other. They've been in here every day from 8:45 until 1:00, just helping these kids. That says a lot about these guys. They're a very coachable, likeable, talented bunch, and it's a blessing to coach them."
