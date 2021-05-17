Over 50 people filled the Knox Central High School lunchroom on Sunday for the annual Knox Central Panthers basketball banquet. It is an opportunity for the school to recognize and honor their basketball players and their accomplishments for the season.
With a multitude of food, provided by Grateful Ed's BBQ, players were treated to a wonderful meal. Each player was also given a plaque, with their name on it, highlighted the "three-peat" that the Panthers were able to pull off after capturing their third consecutive regional title. Each senior was also given a ball, signed by the entire team.
Knox Central basketball coach Tony Patterson was pleased to hold the banquet, citing it was a privilege to honor his team for all of their hard work over the past four years.
"This group is very special to me," he said. "This group has been here for four years under our coaching staff, and they are the most loving group of guys that we've ever had. It's a privilege to show them the appreciation they deserve. To have the year they had throughout the circumstances they had was nothing short of amazing."
With most of his team returning next season, Patterson feels like his team will be in good shape, once they take the floor this fall.
"I think we are going to be competitive," said Patterson. "This is a bunch that knows how to win, and how to work hard. We're just going to focus on getting better and better, and we'll try to keep that focus throughout the season. March is where it matters, and I think with the combination of talent and experience we will have now, we will be in good shape."
