The Knox Central Panthers bass fishing team claimed a state-runner up finish in the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship. With three different boats entered in the tournament, the Panthers took the top spot for combined weight as a school.
Alex Gray and Dalton Fisher were the team to claim the second spot with a two-day total of 26lbs. Lance Smith and Hunter Bright finished in 12th, with a two-day weight of 22lbs. Brady Hamilton and Grant Miller finished 24th, with a two-day weight of 19lbs. 2oz.
The Knox Central bass fishing team wishes to express their gratitude for the support of the community, administration, and sponsors. For anyone interested in fishing next season, contact Knox Central AD Jeff Canady. Any student from grades 7-12, boys or girls, can join the team.
