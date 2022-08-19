The Knox Central Panthers boys' soccer team played their first soccer game since October of 2020. With limited numbers already, coupled with the pandemic, Knox Central's roster was decimated. Fortunately, the Panthers were able to field a team this season.
On Thursday, Knox Central played its first boys' soccer game in nearly two years. On the road at Whitley County, the Panthers suffered a 12-0 loss. Goalkeeper Clay Partin allowed 12 goals, while blocking eight shots. The Whitley County offense was too much for the young Knox Central squad.
