The Knox Central cheer squad made history last weekend, reeling in a third place finish in a state cheer competition. With 32 teams in the competition, the Lady Panthers narrowly missed second and first place to bring home the bronze in gameday cheer, earning their highest finish in the state event in school history. With the high finish, the team will now compete in the UCA national tournament in February.
"We are so proud of this team," said cheer coach Joy McKeehan. "They put in long hours to achieve their goals. Our girls are responsible, dedicated and put forth their best effort. We are excited to head to UCA Nationals at Disney in February."
McKeehan spoke about her team's preparation, and how the foundations of Knox Central cheer have been laid the past few years, and continue to grow.
"They prepare for in-game competition as well as competitive cheer," she added. "Our team also competed in the WYMT In-Game Competition on Tuesday, where we were runner-up. This team is unique. Over the past few years, this team, along with my former cheerleaders, have set goals for this program, and have made a name for Knox Central cheer across the state. We look forward to our team continuing to learn and make this program better. It is all the girls. They're the ones who put in the hard work. They deserve all the credit. We are beyond proud of this team and look forward to the future of Knox Central cheer.
