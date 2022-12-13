The Knox Central high school cheer team is at it again. The talented and highly decorated squad added some hardware to its trophy case back in November, claiming its second consecutive regional championship, and now boast even more trophy case drip, taking third place in the Large Game Day division of the state tournament.
"Our girls have worked tirelessly each day to be prepared for state competition," said coach Joy McKeehan. "This makes the fifth year straight that Knox Central cheer has competed at state, and the second consecutive year that the squad took a third place finish. Our girls performed a flawless routine and gave it their all."
