Cedillo

Photo | Scott Warren

Merissa Cedillo received the 13th Region Outstanding Scholarship Award, given by the KAPOS (Kentucky Association of Pep Organization Sponsors).

Every year the 13th Region KAPOS (Kentucky Association of Pep Organization Sponsors) gives scholarships to two seniors in the 13th region. The scholarships are normally presented at the KHSAA Regional Competition, but this year has been different, due to COVID-19 protocol.

The 13th Region Outstanding Scholarship Award was awarded to Knox Central senior, Merissa Cedillo. Cedillo has been a cheerleader for four years. She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University, majoring in Biology, with a minor in Chemistry. Merissa hopes to eventually attend medical school.

Congratulations to Merissa from all of us at KAPOS. We wish you nothing but the best.

