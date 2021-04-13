The Knox Central Panthers (3-3) went down to the wire with the Lynn Camp Wildcats (3-3) on Tuesday evening. With Lynn Camp leading 7-4, Lorenzo Smith and Larken Abner connected on multi-run home runs, allowing them to overtake the Wildcats and secure a 9-7 victory in comeback fashion.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp on the sticks with three RBI on two hits. He was followed by Spencer Gilbert with two RBI on two hits. Chance Wyatt rounded out hitting with an RBI on two hits.
Larken Abner led Knox Central with a three-run homerun. He was followed by Lorenzo Smith with a two-run shot. Brady Worley added a one-run homer early in the game. Cayden Collins drove in one run on one hit.
Lynn Camp went with Chance Wyatt to start the game from the mound, with Spencer Gilbert to close. Wyatt pitched five innings, allowing five hits and four runs, with three earned runs, seven strikeouts, six walks and one home run. Gilbert pitched one inning, allowing two hits and five runs, with three earned runs, two strikeouts, two walks, and two home runs.
Brady Worley got the start on the mound for the Panthers, pitching five innings, allowing five hits with seven runs, with six earned, nine strikeouts, four walks, and no home runs. Bryce Imel pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit, with one strikeout, and one walk on a limited pitch count in his first time pitching this season. Casey Bright closed the game out, pitching the final inning, allowing no hits, and striking out one batter.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Rob Ledington highlighted how well his team played, drawing attention to Knox Central's late game home runs being the deciding factor.
"I thought we played a good game," he said. "Our guys played well throughout the game. I thought we pitched well, and fielded well. We were leading 7-4, and walked a batter, then they hit a two-run shot. We end up walking a couple more batters, and they connect on a three-run homer. There's not really a whole lot you can do there except throw strikes. That's just part of the game sometime. Hats off to Knox Central, they connected on some big hits late in the game. I'm proud of our guys. It wasn't long ago that we played them and they basically man-handled us in the district tournament. We are going to get back to work and shake this one off."
Knox Central coach Mike Bright drew attention to Abner and Smith coming in the clutch late in the game.
"We did just enough to win this game," he said. "The only real positive was our hitting. Larken, Lorenzo, and Brady all had homers tonight. Lorenzo and Larken connected on some multi-run homers late in the game, and that's what allowed us to win this game. We've still got some things to clean up, but overall I'm proud of our team. I thought we pitched well. Brady did a great job from the mound for us. We put Bryce in on a limited pitch count, and he did a great job for us. Casey finished the game out strong, allowing us to secure the win. I'm proud of our guys. It was a great effort."
