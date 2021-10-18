In-county rivals Barbourville and Knox Central squared-off in the 51st district volleyball tournament in Pineville on Monday. The Lady Panthers secured a victory in three sets, advancing to the district championship game, where they will take on the top-seed, and tournament host, Pineville.
Following the victory, Knox Central coach Barbara Gregory stated that her team could clean a few things up ahead of the championship, but feels confident in her team's ability to win the tournament.
"We've got some things to work on for sure," she said. "They pulled together, stayed together, and stayed focused. They served well as well. I think our bump, set, spiking needs to improve ahead of the championship, but all-in-all, we knew we had to get up the first rung of the ladder, and we did that."
With Pineville and Knox Central splitting their head-to-head matchups this season with one win apiece, Gregory feels confident going into the championship, and expects Pineville to be just as confident.
"I feel pretty confident," said Gregory. "We beat them once this year, and they beat us once this year. I expect them to be confident as well. This is a duel-match, and I think both teams are ready for the challenge."
Following the loss, first-year Barbourville head coach Bryanna Strunk highlighted her team's achievements throughout the course of the season, and has already begun to look ahead to next season.
"I just told them that they've done much more than they were expected to do," said Strunk. "Listening to folks all over the town, no one really expected anything out of us this season. They had never been the second-seed in the district, nor had they ever beaten Knox Central, but we did that this season, and those are just a couple of things that they've done that I am so proud of them for. My girls are young, and I don't plan on going anywhere for a very long time. We've already got camps, weightlifting, and conditioning planned out for the next season."
Following the loss, the Lady Tigers were clearly distraught, showing that they have bought into what Strunk has brought to the Barbourville volleyball program.
"Every one of these girls play with heart," Strunk added. "All of them want to be better at this sport. They want to be the little school on top. They want to accomplish more things that they've been told they can accomplish. I really feel like next year, we are going to be a much improved team."
In closing, Strunk heaped praise on her team, and a little on herself, stating that she couldn't have had a better group of girls for her first year as a head coach.
"I can't express how proud of them I am," she said. "I'm also a little proud of myself," she added. "This is my first year, and I wasn't sure I'd make it through it either, and without this group, it would have been much more difficult. I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls. I love each and every one of them with all of my heart, and I can't wait to see what next season brings."
With the loss, the Lady Tigers end their season with a 6-15 record. With the win, the Knox Central Lady Panthers move onto the 51st district championship game against top-seed, and tournament host, Pineville on Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.