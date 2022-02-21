The Knox Central Lady Panthers basketball team is seeking their first district championship in four years, and got one step closer after defeating the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats 88-31 in the first round of the 51st district tournament at Knox Central on Monday night.
Knox Central controlled the game from start to finish, taking a 25-4 lead in the first quarter. Lynn Camp managed 10 points in the second quarter, an improvement on the first, but allowed 20 to the Lady Panthers, leaving Knox Central firmly in control 45-14 at the half.
The Lady Cats continued to show signs of life as play resumed in the third quarter, however, the Lady Panthers' offense was just too much for Lynn Camp. Knox Central extended its lead to 35 points in the third quarter, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game. The Lady Panthers inserted their reserves to start the fourth quarter, and closed the game outscoring Lynn Camp 21-7 to secure an 88-31 victory, and a berth in the district championship game, and a guaranteed spot in the regional tournament. With the loss, Lynn Camp's season comes to a close.
Knox Central was led in scoring by Halle Collins with 20 points. She was followed by Caylan Mills and Reagan Jones with 12 points each, Timberly Fredrick with nine points, Presley Partin with eight points, Jaylynn Fain and Aubrey Jones with six points apiece, Hannah Melton with four points, Emily Mills and Zoey Liford with three points, Jayme Swafford and Sydnee Hurst with two points each, and Zoey Hamilton with one point.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Jorja Carnes with 10 points. She was followed by Abby Mabe and Isabella Blevins with six points each, Alissa Crumpler with five points, and Julie Moore and Abby Boggs with two points apiece to round out scoring for the Lady Cats.
Following his team's final game of the season, Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix stated that his team is young, and that they learned a lot this season that will help them moving forward.
"We're very young," he said. "That's the best part of a season like this. We return nearly everyone, we only had one senior, and she hasn't played much the last few weeks. We have some young talent, and we are going to build off of the things we did well this season, and scrap the things we need to get rid of."
"No one can tell me that we weren't better this year than we were last year," he said. "We showed a lot of fight this season in some important games. They didn't always turn out like we wanted them to, but they never gave up, and that is something we can use to build a better team next season."
Following the victory, Knox Central coach Steve Warren highlighted the importance of this district tournament, and how helpful it is to have the home crowd behind his team.
"I'm really proud of our girls," he said. "We played a good game. Hats off to Lynn Camp, Darrell (Hendrix) is a good coach, and that's a very young team. Nothing but respect for that bunch of girls. They fight hard. I thought our team did a good job of keeping their foot on the gas in this one. We jumped out to a good lead and didn't slow down. That's what good teams do in important parts of the season."
"Knox Central hasn't won the women's district title in four years," he said. "This one is important to us. I think we might have one or two girls that were on a championship winning team, but the rest haven't experienced that yet. If we play the way we are capable of playing, I like our chances moving forward. This is a guaranteed spot in the region tournament for us, which is huge. This home crowd has been amazing, and they really drive us. The support of the community is felt in every possession."
