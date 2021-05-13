The Knox Central Lady Panthers continue to barrel through their competition. After defeating the Whitley County Lady Colonels, 9-8, on Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Panthers extending their winning streak to eight games; their longest streak in program history.
Amber Partin is currently ranked as the 20th pitcher in the state in strikeouts, with 138 strikeouts on the season, averaging 9.71 strikeouts per seven innings, with nine less games played than the pitcher in first place.
Partin got the start from the ring against Whitley County, pitching the entire game, allowing 12 hits and eight runs, with zero walks and six strikeouts. Morgan Bright connected on a grand slam to lead the Lady Panthers on offense. Mara Wilson followed with three hits and two RBI. She was followed by Abi Beller, Amber Partin, and Hannah Melton with two hits apiece, with Beller driving in one run. Makayla Hinkle and Presley Partin drove in one run each.
The Lady Panthers will square-off against the Pineville Lady Lions on Thursday in Pineville.
