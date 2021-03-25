The crazy 2020-2021 basketball season is over for the Knox Central Lady Panthers. Falling to the South Laurel Lady Cardinals 51-32 in the opening round of the regional tournament, Knox Central finished the season with a 12-7 record, and a 51st district runner-up.
The Lady Panthers struggled offensively against South Laurel, only totaling five points in the opening period, and only 13 by halftime. The Lady Cardinals went on to outscore the Lady Panthers 21-19 in the second half, securing a 19 point victory, and a berth in the second round of the regional tournament.
The Lady Panthers were led by Brianna Gallagher with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She was followed by Caylan Mills with eight points, Zoey Liford with six points, Jaylynn Fain with four points, and Presley Partin with three points.
The Lady Cardinals were led by Reagan Jones and Kylie Clem with 13 points. They were followed by Brianna Howard with eight points, Gracie Turner with six points, Rachel Presley with five points, Clara Collins with four points, and Emily Cox with two points.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders drew attention to his team's struggles on offense.
"We just have just been struggling these last few games to score," he said. "Credit South Laurel's defense, they played a bunch of different defenses, and we just couldn't score tonight."
As a whole on the season, Sowders felt like his team fell short of the expectations he had set for them before the season.
"I feel like we fell short," he said. "I think we are a much better team than what we've shown this season. Our girls play hard, we've just one ice cold the last few games. South Laurel is a great team, and they play hard too. This is a tough one."
The Lady Panthers lose one senior, Presley Partin. Sowders highlights just how important she has been for the Knox Central program. With a young team, he also highlighted how bright the future is for the program.
"The foundations for the future look great," he said. "We have a lot of young talent, and they work hard. We're going to get some rest for a few weeks, and get back to work with some weight lifting and conditioning. Summer ball will be here before you know it, and then we will be jumping right back into a new season."
"She (Partin) is the glue to this program, and has been for four years," he said. "She's a great kid and an excellent ball player. It's been a rough year for her, as far as her numbers go, but she is the glue to this team, and it's been a privilege to coach her."
