Two weeks after falling to the defending 1A state champion Paintsville Tigers, the Knox Central Panthers suffered their second straight loss, this time at the hands of the Bourbon County Colonels, 35-20.
Allowing 372 yards of total offense, the Panthers failed to find an answer for the potent Bourbon County offense. With 221 yards on the ground, the Colonels also dictated time of possession. Knox Central accrued 238 yards of total offense, with 137 yards through the air, and 101 yards on the ground.
Bourbon County struck first with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter, taking an early 7-0 lead, following a successful PAT, and maintained the one-possession lead until the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers answered back with a one-yard rushing touchdown from Steve Partin with 7:45 remaining in the second quarter, but failed to convert the PAT, leaving the Colonels out in front 7-6.
Bourbon County extended their lead to 14-6 following another touchdown with 3:16 remaining in the second quarter, and held the eight point advantage until the halftime horn.
The Panthers deferred the opening kick-off, allowing them to start the second half with possession. Knox Central quarterback Marc Warren connected with JeVonte Turner from 30-yards out for a touchdown. Following a successful 2-point conversion, the game was tied 14-14 with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.
However, the Panthers' lead was short lived as the Colonels returned the ensuing kick-off back for a touchdown, regaining the lead, 21-14, with 6:03 remaining before the final frame.
Trailing by a touchdown, Warren found Gavin Chadwell on a short screen pass. Chadwell juked and bounced off defenders, and rumbled his way 75-yards for the touchdown. The ensuing 2-point conversion failed, leaving Knox Central trailing by one point, 21-20.
Bourbon County added two more touchdowns in the game; one in the late third quarter, and one in the fourth quarter, securing a two-touchdown win in Barbourville.
After battling back from 14-points down to tie the game for the third time this season, Knox Central coach Travis McDaniel drew attention the the fact that his Panthers need to play a more complete game.
"We have to find a way to play all four quarters," said McDaniel. "We came out flat, and I'm putting that all squarely on myself. Maybe I have to find a way to get them more motivated. We have to play four quarters of football, and until we do that, we are going to have trouble beating anyone.
Ahead of their first district game, McDaniel also noted that his team was still searching for their identity, and that they are trying different things schematically to help do that.
"We're getting ready to start district play, so we are viewing ourselves with an 0-0 record right now," he said. "I think it's a very competitive and tough district, but I also think it's a district that we can compete in, if we play our brand of football. We have to find our identity. We are still trying to figure out who we are as a football team. We're trying to find ways of getting guys the football and getting guys more touches, but we have to truly find our identity through this district slate to prepare for playoffs. Until we put four quarters together, we are not going to be able to beat people."
With the loss, the Panthers moved to 3-3 on the season. Knox Central opens up the district slate with top-ranked Corbin this week at home. Kick-off is slated for 7:30.
