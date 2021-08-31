The Knox Central Panthers traveled to Log Mountain on Friday night hoping to take down the 0-1 Bell County Bobcats, lead by legendary coach Dudley Hilton. On paper, the matchup was as even as it had been in years, and the game did not disappoint.
The Bobcats jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before the Panthers knotted things up at 14-14. It took everything they had, but Bell County was able to punch in the game-winning touchdown with just :30 seconds remaining in the game, allowing them to escape with a narrow 22-14 victory at home, giving coach Hilton his 400th career win.
Steve Partin and Gavin Chadwell were the only Panthers to find the endzone on Friday night, with Partin fighting his way in from three yards out, and Chadwell on the receiving end of a 15-yard touchdown reception from Marc Warren. Defensively, Partin and Devin Hoskins were forces to be reckoned with. Partin totalled 14 solo tackles, including two for loss, with Hoskins totalling 13 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, with one tackle for loss. Abe Brock also had 10 solo tackles, and intercepted a pass, which he returned for 45-yards to end the first half.
Knox Central coach Travis McDaniel praised his team's tenacity and grit to battle back in the game after falling behind 14-0. He highlighted his defense, drawing attention to how difficult it became for Bell to score until the final :30 seconds of the game.
"I'm very proud of how hard these guys battled all night," he said. "If we can keep improving like this, we are going to be fine. Our defense played a great game. I thought they battled all night long. Bell was just a hard-running team all night long, and was able to get that game-winner in the final thirty seconds."
McDaniel also drew attention to his team's offensive woes, stating that he believes they will get things fixed up on offense.
"We have to fix some things offensively," he added. "We've had some guys out due to sickness and things like that, and have had to move some guys around a lot, so we are still learning some things at individual positions. The good news is, it's game two. We're all trying to get better for October. This type of game will have us prepared. We're going to keep battling. We have a resilient bunch, and I think we will bounce back."
Knox Central will have their first home game of the season on Friday night against South Laurel. It will be their first home game of the season after kicking off against Clay County at Union College for game-one, and after traveling to Log Mountain to take on the Bobcats on Friday.
"It always feels good to be back at home," said McDaniel. "Log Mountain is a tough place to play, and we knew that coming in. Congratulations to coach Hilton on his 400th win. He is an unbelievable football coach that many people in the mountains strive to be like. We look forward to being back home, and look forward to having a big crowd on hand. We're going to try to make it a very exciting night."
With the loss, the Panthers moved to 1-1 on the season. They will take on the 0-2 South Laurel Cardinals in their home opener on Friday. Kick-off is slated for 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.