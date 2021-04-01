The season has come to an end for the Knox Central Panthers. After claiming their third consecutive 13th Region Championship, the Panthers fell to the Ashland Blazer Tomcats, 56-38 in the Sweet 16 of the state basketball tournament. The Tomcats limited the Panthers to a season-low 38 points, 24 points fewer than their previous season-low of 62 points in the first game of the season.
Knox Central connected on their first field goal of the game with 7:00 remaining in the second quarter, and were limited to just 10 points in the first half, including two points in the opening period.
The Panthers fought back fervently in the second half, only trailing Ashland's second half total by one point, 26-25. However, the damage had been done, and the Tomcats went on to secure a 56-38 win and a berth in the second round of the Sweet 16 tournament.
The Tomcats dominated most offensive categories, including a 15-4 advantage in points off turnovers, a 10-6 advantage in second chance points, and a 6-0 advantage in fast break points.
The Tomcats were led in scoring by Colin Porter. He was followed by Cole Villers with 14 points, Hunter Gillium with nine points, Ryan Atkins with seven points, Zander Carter with four points, Asher Adkins with three points, and Ethan Sellers with two points.
The Panthers were led in scoring by JeVonte Turner with 20 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with seven points, Gavin Chadwell with four points, Andrew Sizemore with three points, KT Turner with two points, and Landen Mills with two points.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson drew attention to the attrition his team has dealt with throughout the regional tournament, and the state tournament game.
"We were a little banged up tonight," he said. "Isaac hasn't been able to practice all week. His ankle is still swollen from the regional tournament game. JeVonte's knee has been bothering him for weeks too. We've been dealing with a lot of injuries, and these guys have still been going as hard as they can."
He added how proud of was of his team's tenacity.
"I'm proud of how hard these guys fought," he said. "All year long we have dealt with adversity. Not a single one of these guys have taken time off, they haven't complained, and they've showed up and worked their tails off all year long. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. Any time your season ends in Rupp Arena, you've had a pretty good year."
Patterson also highlighted how faith has strengthened his team.
"We wouldn't be here if not for the man upstairs," he said. "God will always put you in the right place at the right time. I'm as thankful for our failures as I am for our success, that's how we learn and grow. God will always make a way, and that's what he's done. These guys will go on to be fathers, businessmen, and community leaders. The fact that they are so intertwined with faith has been amazing to watch. Just like me, these guys give him all the glory. We serve a mighty God."
