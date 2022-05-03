The Knox Central High School bass fishing team is sending three boats to the state tournament following multiple top-20 finishes in the KHSAA Region 3 Bass Fishing Tournament at Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville over the weekend. With three teams in the 19 (state qualifiers), the Panthers took a runner-up finish, collectively as a team.
Lance Smith and Hunter Bright took third place in the tournament, qualifying them for the state tournament, with a combined weight of 14 pounds and 14 ounces. Grant Miller and Dalton Fisher finished in seventh place, qualifying for the state tournament, with a combined weight of 13 pounds and 4 ounces. Brady Hamilton and Dylan Smith finished in 17th, qualifying for state, with a combined weight of 10 pounds and 10 ounces. Logan King and Jaden Taylor finished in 20th place, one spot outside of the state qualifiers. King and Taylor had tied for 19th place, but lost in a tie-breaker by one fish. As the newest boat on the team, Jacob Davis and Zach Mills finished outside of the top-54, but gave a good showing in the tournament.
Following the regional tournament, Knox Central bass fishing coach Andy Broughton praised his anglers, their parents, the school administration, and the community for all of their support, crediting everyone but himself for the team’s success.
“I don’t do much,” he said with a chuckle. “I fundraise, order uniforms, and handle some scheduling stuff. These kids, these parents, this administration, and this community are what really drive this bunch. Not a single bit of this would be possible without them. I can’t say enough about how supportive and outstanding they are. All of them have been absolutely fantastic.”
“We felt pretty good heading into this tournament,” he said. “We know we have some good fishermen, and they showed that. As a team, we took second place. That’s our team’s entire combined weight. Tanner Smith and Caden Sergent from Barbourville are absolutely amazing fishermen, and they earned that runner-up finish. It’s always good to see local kids doing great things, no matter what school they go to.”
“Lance and Hunter had a really good day,” he added. “They ended up being the third place boat. They had some really good spots, and did a great job getting them to the boat. Grant and Dalton finished in seventh. They had a good day too. Brady and Dylan finished in 17th, which also qualified them for the state tournament as well. So, those three boats are all going to the state tournament, and we couldn’t be more excited for those guys.”
“Logan and Jaden had a tough, tough finish. They actually tied for 19th, and it went to a tie-breaker. They had the same weight as the other team, but the other team had one more fish than Logan and Jaden, which gave the other team the tie-breaker. It was a very tough break for those guys. They fished well. They have nothing to hang their heads about. We are very proud of them as well.”
“Our newest boat was Jacob and Zach,” he said. “Those guys are really catching on quickly to the sport. Although they didn’t finish where they wanted to, they still had a blast, and we couldn’t be more proud of them either. We know that they have a bright future ahead of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.