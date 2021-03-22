The Knox Central football team held a fundraiser for their football team over the weekend. The fundraiser was a fishing tournament, held at Laurel Lake, on Saturday. The tournament featured 112 boats.

Results

1st place - Paul Sevier/Scott Sevier 14.2 lbs

2nd place - Samuel Smith 11.68 lbs

3rd place - Rick May/Chris Brison 11.6 lbs

4th place - Jake Middleton/ Todd B. 11.15 lbs

5th place - Josh Shupe/ Donald Shupe 10.28 lbs

6th place - Ed Lay/ Johnny Marcum 10.21 lbs

7th place - James Hill/Caleb Mcendree 10.1 lbs

8th place - D. McAdams/B. Castle 9.75 lbs

9th place - Verlan Golden/Kevin Bays 9.75 lbs

10th place - Travis Wagers/David Jackson 9.73 lbs

Big Largemouth Paul Sevier/Scott Sevier 3.9 lbs

Big Smallmouth Bradley Yaden 3.6 lbs

We had a great turnout for our first ever Knox Central football 12th Man Bass Tournament," said Knox Central football coach Fred Hoskins. "We had 112 boats. We appreciate all the participants. We'd also like to thank all of the coaches and 12th man members. Special Thanks to Mike Jackson and Dwight Davis for Keeping us organized and all their hard work."

