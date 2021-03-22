The Knox Central football team held a fundraiser for their football team over the weekend. The fundraiser was a fishing tournament, held at Laurel Lake, on Saturday. The tournament featured 112 boats.
Results
1st place - Paul Sevier/Scott Sevier 14.2 lbs
2nd place - Samuel Smith 11.68 lbs
3rd place - Rick May/Chris Brison 11.6 lbs
4th place - Jake Middleton/ Todd B. 11.15 lbs
5th place - Josh Shupe/ Donald Shupe 10.28 lbs
6th place - Ed Lay/ Johnny Marcum 10.21 lbs
7th place - James Hill/Caleb Mcendree 10.1 lbs
8th place - D. McAdams/B. Castle 9.75 lbs
9th place - Verlan Golden/Kevin Bays 9.75 lbs
10th place - Travis Wagers/David Jackson 9.73 lbs
Big Largemouth Paul Sevier/Scott Sevier 3.9 lbs
Big Smallmouth Bradley Yaden 3.6 lbs
We had a great turnout for our first ever Knox Central football 12th Man Bass Tournament," said Knox Central football coach Fred Hoskins. "We had 112 boats. We appreciate all the participants. We'd also like to thank all of the coaches and 12th man members. Special Thanks to Mike Jackson and Dwight Davis for Keeping us organized and all their hard work."
