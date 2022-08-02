Knox Central football

The Knox Central football team is looking to build on its 5-6 record from a year ago. With Clay County coming to town August 19 for the Knox Professional Pharmacy Bowl, time is limited to squeeze in final preparation for the new season. 

Last season, the Panthers racked up 1,388 rushing yards and 1,412 passing yards. Knox Central scored 231 on the season, allowing 325 points. The Panthers will also be tasked with replacing key playmakers on both sides of the ball for the upcoming season. 

