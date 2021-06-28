Summer is in full swing, and the fast approaching school year is just around the corner. With the start of school, we have the start of fall, and with that, football will make its glorious return to Knox County.
The Knox Central Panthers are coming off of a 5-3 mark in the 2020 season, playing an abbreviated schedule. After graduating a multitude of key role-players, they will look to rebuild and establish a new rotation.
Knox Central 2021 football schedule
August 20 - Clay County (Away)
August 27 - Bell County (Away)
September 3 - South Laurel (Home)
September 10 - Harlan County (Away)
September 17 - Paintsville (Home)
September 24 - BYE
October 1 - Bourbon County (Home)
October 8 - Corbin (Home)
October 15 - Wayne County (Away)
October 22 - Lincoln County (Home)
October 29 - Breathitt County (Home)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.