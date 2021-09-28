The Knox Central golf team has had a successful season, and looks to continue that success on September 28 in the regional tournament, held at the Eagle’s Nest in Somerset. After impressive finishes in the Pine Mountain Conference, upperclassmen Bryce Imel and Alex Smith were named first team all-conference.
Knox Central golf coach Bruce Mills highlighted his upperclassmen, while drawing attention to the progress made by his younger golfers.
“The season has been a success,” said Mills. “We finished the regular season third in the Pine Mountain High School Golf Conference, with senior Bryce Imel, and junior Alex Smith making first team all-conference. Freshman Grant Miller made second team all-conference. Freshman Austin Bargo and Waylon Frazier completed our team, and are making great strides. We will be competing in the regional tournament, with the tournament being held at the Eagles Nest in Somerset on September 28. We look forward to competing against the region’s best, and think we have a good chance of winning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.