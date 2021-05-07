Over the course of two days, Knox Central high school held a multitude of college signings for athletes to continue their careers at the next level, with eight athletes penning their letters of intent to their respective institutions.
Tanner Mills - Union College Soccer
Sierra Brummett - University of the Cumberlands Dance
Zach Broughton - University of the Cumberlands Dance
Travis Hensley - Union College Track and Field
Chandler Mills - Union College Track and Field
Cory Hibbard - Union College Track and Field
Mikayla Grubb - Union College Archery
Tim Jones - Union College Soccer
Knox Central athletic director Jeff Canady drew attention to the annual success of Knox Central sports, as well as the variety of sports offered, and their track record of signing multiple athletes each year.
"We are the only school in the 13th Region that offers every KHSAA sanctioned sport," said Canady. "We take pride in our athletics programs, and I think it shows. We are averaging anywhere between 13-15 athletes signing to college every single year, in multiple sports, and I expect that number to continue to grow."
Canady also drew attention to the academics of the school and how they play into the athletics programs.
"Sports are great, but these kids take just as much pride in their academics," he said. "Our athletes help set the precedent for what we expect for our students academically. It just goes to show that if you work hard, on and off the field, court, or track, you can follow your dreams and pursue your athletic and academic careers even further. It's an honor to be the Athletic Director for such a wonderful school."
