Knox Central high school honored members of the football team and band on Friday night prior to the Panthers' matchup with Lincoln County.
Knox Central honors seniors on Senior Night
- John Dunn | Sports Editor
-
-
- 1 min to read
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Knox Central honors seniors on Senior Night
- PLAY THAT FUNKY MUSIC: Knox Central senior Devin Abner adds soul to Panther marching band
- Lynn Camp cross county captures regional title, Mabe takes individual regional championship
- Walking as Meditation
- Little dog with big brain uses his wits to save himself from leopard
- Lincoln County defeats Knox Central in back-and-forth game
- Two indicted for murder of Matthew Welsh, third suspect wanted on indictment
- Lookout for walnuts!
Most Popular
Articles
- Knox man arrested after multiple attempted Court Square break-ins
- Law enforcement finds car on edge of 50 foot drop
- Chesnut named new Director of Philanthropy at Baptist Health Corbin
- Two charged with Sunday burglary
- Two indicted for murder of Matthew Welsh, third suspect wanted on indictment
- Two arrested in meth bust
- Knox Central volleyball claims district championship over top-seeded Pineville
- Knox Central defeats Barbourville in district tournament to advance to championship game, Barbourville's season ends
- Lincoln County defeats Knox Central in back-and-forth game
- 51st district volleyball tournament All-Tournament team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.