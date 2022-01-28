The state of Kentucky discontinued women's basketball after the 1931-1932 season. Upon the return of women's basketball in 1974, Daphne Goodin, being the visionary that she was, took the helm of building a women's basketball program at Knox Central High School. Hence, the Knox Central Lady Panther program was born.
This was the first Title IX team. During her first year as head coach, the Lady Panthers won the 50th District title. This was followed by repeat titles in 1976, 1978, and 1983.
Members of the first Title IX team consisted of 8th grader Sharron Oxendine, Freshmen Kathy Bushey and Mary Cooper, Sophomores Tammy Valentine, Karen Johnson and Brenda Gray, Juniors Kim Messer, Pauline Watts, Libby Walker, and Debbie Helton, Seniors Dodie Hale and Teresa Foley. Daphne coached from 1974 until 1987.
Many of these young ladies, like Daphne, were groundbreakers in their chosen fields of service. Sharron Oxendine, Dodie Hale and Kim Messer all chose to teach and coach, and did so for 30-plus years in public education.
Other players to excel under the tutelage of Daphne were Kim Mays, who became Miss Kentucky Basketball, and scored 3,592 points during her play at Knox Central, and was awarded a scholarship to Auburn University and Eastern Kentucky University.
While at Auburn, Kim's team was the runner-up in the NCAA tournament. Melissa Napier signed to play as a forward with the University of Kentucky Lady Cats. Other standouts include: Kathy Smith and Trish Smith-Boles, who both signed and played at the University of Louisville.
Daphne has left Knox Central with a great legacy in her service to young women, public education and sports. Her protection of the floor in the new gym from scuffs and scratches became part of her identity. The Knox Central family thanks Mrs. Daphne Goodin for her service to Knox Central high school and the community.
